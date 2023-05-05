The Goal of English

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"The goal of teaching English is the mastery of language for the communication of the gospel - effective, lucid expression in speaking and writing - and for successful enterprise in the individual life." (FACE English Guide, p.9) How can we best do this? Here is a discussion among Biblical Worldview Educators desiring to inspire our children's and students' hearts to raise up a standard by learning and teaching the Gospel purpose of English.