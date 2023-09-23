Russian forces repel Kiev’s attacks successfully in Zaporozhye Region | DISTURBING IMAGES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
Sep 23, 2023
Ukrainian authorities and Western media have published claims that Kiev’s forces have breached Russian defensive positions near the village of Verbovoye in Zaporozhye Region. However, RT’s Murad Gazdiev went there to get the real picture of events on the ground.
Warning to our viewers: Some may find following pictures disturbing
