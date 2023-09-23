Russian forces repel Kiev’s attacks successfully in Zaporozhye Region | DISTURBING IMAGES

RT





Sep 23, 2023





Ukrainian authorities and Western media have published claims that Kiev’s forces have breached Russian defensive positions near the village of Verbovoye in Zaporozhye Region. However, RT’s Murad Gazdiev went there to get the real picture of events on the ground.





Warning to our viewers: Some may find following pictures disturbing





