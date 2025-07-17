BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Syria: Druze figure who crossed from the Israeli occupied Golan into Syria, BLASTS Netanyahu
39 views • 2 months ago

Druze figure who crossed from the Israeli occupied Golan into Syria, BLASTS Netanyahu 

🔶 "I came here from the occupied Golan despite the Israeli occupation and its army."

🔶 "We hold the Israeli government and the United States responsible, because they are the ones who brought al-Julani here along with America, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia. Netanyahu can stop the war within an hour."

🔶 "We don’t ask for the protection from Israel or anyone, we are protected by God."

Adding, from 'Hamdy Arnous'

And so the "David Corridor" is being implemented.

In the grand scheme of things, the Hijra has no other options than to continue working in the interests of Israel.

First of all, it will be necessary to make efforts to create an Israeli buffer zone in southern Syria. This is a question of the survival of As-Suwayda, which will be blockaded, and its residents will become clearly unwelcome guests in other Syrian provinces. Traders from Daraa have already banned any transactions with people from As-Suwayda, and other provinces will follow their example.

Therefore, the Hijra needs to create a corridor with Israel, which As-Suwayda itself does not border. This can be done precisely by creating a buffer zone in southern Syria in Daraa and Quneitra in the interests of Israel under the pretext of unblocking Daraa. Naturally, the main role here should be played by Israeli troops, and only then will the Druze play the role of a conditional buffer.

The SDF's intervention in the conflict in As-Suwayda was effectively prevented by Turkey, which in the current circumstances strengthened its positions in Syria, becoming the only force capable of holding the SDF and the Druze back from coordinated actions.

Overall, the situation in As-Suwayda is most likely just a stage and another step towards a new confrontation.

It would be right for Al-Sharaa to draw certain conclusions and open the supply channel to Hezbollah in Lebanon, which it tried to block in the interests of Israel. However, as we see, Tel Aviv didn’t appreciate this.

iran politics israel palestine events war syria gaza lebanon yemen current west bank
