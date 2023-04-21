Hateful Liberal of the Week 6: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gretchen Whitmer and David Hogg are anti second amendment buddies!
michiganadvance.com: "At Michigan State University, Whitmer signs first gun reform bills."
michigan.gov: "Gov. Whitmer signs Commonsense Gun Violence Prevention Legislation to Keep Michigan Communities Safe."
*As of April 19, the red flag laws have been sent to Whitney's office for her to sign into law, but she has not done so yet. *