Texas Showdown

[Bidan] Tries To Stop Texas From Securing Border
* Dems want open borders i.e. cheap labor and more babies.
* Their game plan: crops and votes.
* Hey libs — who are the plantation owners, slave masters and supremacists?
READ: We Can Replace Them
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | The Five (25 January 2024)
