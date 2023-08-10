De Weerhouder_ Amir Tsarfati

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Amir brings on a topic that is untouched or unknown to so many Christians. There is a great great
misunderstanding on the whole portion in 2 Thesslonians Chapter 2 regarding all
of us to be with the Lord. People stop reading and don't continue where they
should.. The Bible says in the 2 Epistle that Paul wrote to the Thessalonians,
he said the following thing and please follow up with me. Now brethren
concerning the Coming of our Lord Jesus Christ and our gathering together to
Him we ask you not to be soon shaken in mind or troubled either by Spirit or by
Word or by letter as if from us the Day of Christ had come. Mirrored