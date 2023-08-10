BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
De Weerhouder_ Amir Tsarfati
gocephas
gocephas
123 followers
0
8 views • 08/10/2023

Amir brings on a topic that is untouched or unknown to  so many Christians. There is a great great misunderstanding on the whole portion in 2 Thesslonians Chapter 2 regarding all of us to be with the Lord. People stop reading and don't continue where they should.. The Bible says in the 2 Epistle that Paul wrote to the Thessalonians, he said the following thing and please follow up with me. Now brethren concerning the Coming of our Lord Jesus Christ and our gathering together to Him we ask you not to be soon shaken in mind or troubled either by Spirit or by Word or by letter as if from us the Day of Christ had come. Mirrored

Keywords
gospelraptureamir
