[Jan 9, 2019] TFR - 141 - Revolutionary Radio with Rob Skiba: Open Lines 5

Another Open Lines show! Wow… covered a lot of ground. Started out talking about measuring the distance to the moon with the Theodolite app, then discussed the event of Dec. 21, 2010, which I believe was the actual date the ancients were seeing and that all the so-called prophecies surrounding Dec. 21, 2012 were off by two years. We talked about the Book of Adam and Eve and then spent a lot of time discussing chemtrails. In between all of that we also discussed the Order of Melchizedek nanobots, blue blockers and more.

