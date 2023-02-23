© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sourced of - Biological Medicine - rumble.com/v2a8pge-vaxxed-blood-the-issue-of-transfusions.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Should we have the right to refuse blood transfusion from the vaccinated for COVID-19 ?
People who are vaccinated for COVID-19 can donate blood immediately or shortly after being vaccinated despite the fact that the experimental product may induce life-threatening disorders in the recipients.
Mirrored youtube.com/watch?v=6qz3f_Lajvk
The Mirror Project