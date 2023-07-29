Rep. James Comer Reveals 170+ Suspicious Activity Reports Filed by 6 Major Banks Involving Biden Family - 7-27-2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
During a recent podcast hosted by Senator Ted Cruz, Representative James Comer revealed that six major banks, including JP Morgan, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo, had submitted over 170 suspicious activity reports (SARs) to the Treasury Department, all concerning alleged criminal behavior by the Biden crime family.
Mirrored: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/07/rep-james-comer-reveals-170-suspicious-activity-reports/