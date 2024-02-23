The Fatal Flaw Undermining America's Defense Industrial Base

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- The US DoD published its first National Defense Industrial Strategy report, detailing major problems preventing America from mobilizing its industry to out-compete Russia and China;
- Most problems identified by the report stem from the DoD's dependence on private industry, yet private industry itself was never identified as a problem;
- The foreign and domestic policy is based on profit-driven prioritizing, creating industry that pursues profits at the cost of fulfilling that industry's role in providing goods and services for society;
- Russia and China maintain massive state-owned enterprises not only to manufacturing arms and ammunition, but also downstream suppliers for providing raw materials and goods;
References:
NEO - Fatal Flaws Undermine America’s Defense Industrial Base (February 15, 2024):
https://journal-neo.su/2024/02/15/fatal-flaws-undermine-americas-defense-industrial-base/
Mirrored - The New Atlas