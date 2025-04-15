BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Palantir Molecular Communication
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
42 views • 5 months ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

https://matlabsimulation.com/molecular-communication-projects/

.

Learn Molecular Modeling for Materials Science with Schrödinger Online Courses

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ftivJ4_3GIQ

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FoMv7MnLFPc

Simulating Biological Cells in 3D

.

https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/a-molecular-communication-system-model-for-particulate-drug-delivery-systems/

what is molecular communication

.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41928-021-00614-9

.

fly a drone with your mind

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639#fig2

.

https://icaslab.org/research/bacteria-based-bio-sensors-implanted-in-the-human-body-for-the-early-detection-of-infection/

.

https://teaching.eng.cam.ac.uk/content/engineering-tripos-part-iib-4b27-internet-everything-2023-24

.

https://www.nano.gov/timeline

.

https://www.comsoc.org/publications/ctn/molecular-communication

.

3D Modeling For Molecular Communications

what are graph neural networks

https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/what-are-graph-neural-networks/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7345599/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/

magnetic human body communication

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/

.

https://github.com/MolecularAI/GraphINVENT

Microservices are an architectural approach where a software application is built as a collection of small, independently deployable services that work together to provide a larger functionality. Each microservice is designed to perform a specific task and communicates with other microservices via well-defined interfaces, often using APIs. This approach differs from monolithic architectures, where everything is a single, large application.

https://radixweb.com/blog/building-microservices-with-node-js

.

what are bio mems

https://github.com/tkn-tub/pogona-blender

.

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/7497004

.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S001048252500321X#fig1

.

https://ieee-dataport.org/documents/diat-%CE%BCradhar-radar-micro-doppler-signature-dataset-human-suspicious-activity-recognition

.

non cooperative human activity recognition radar

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/physiology/articles/10.3389/fphys.2022.955208/full

.

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/communications-and-networks/articles/10.3389/frcmn.2021.733664/full

.

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/bioengineering-and-biotechnology/articles/10.3389/fbioe.2024.1456354/full

.

https://community.rti.com/dds_papers

.

https://www.iarpa.gov/research-programs/create

.

https://sociable.co/military-technology/darpa-predicting-collective-human-behavior-magics/

.

https://www.biotech.senate.gov/final-report/chapters/chapter-5/

.

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-025-01064-5

.

https://www.ucl.ac.uk/steapp/sites/steapp/files/1final_report-_future_standards_for_bio-digital_convergence.pdf


