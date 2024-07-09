A group of Ukrainian soldiers made a precarious crossing of the Dnieper River in order pull off a daring… surrender. The four men waded into the waters of the Dnieper somewhere in the Kherson Region, aided by makeshift floatation devices made from plastic bottles, and swam from the Ukrainian-controlled west bank to the Russian-controlled east. They had pre-arranged their surrender via Telegram.

Unforced surrenders have seen a sharp rise in recent weeks – according to authorities in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Ukrainian soldiers have been surrendering ‘in droves.’ Last week saw 32 Ukrainian soldiers spontaneously surrender, while in June, another soldier surrendered by crossing the Dnieper.

Mirrored - RT





