How to make milk kefir

It is simple to make. Get yourself some milk kefir grains from a supplier (I bought mine from eBay).

Then follow the steps in this short video.





Making and eating fermented foods can provide you with some amazing health benefits including optimal gut health. When I started on my journey with fermented foods in the past I had no idea just how easy it was to make them myself. Making your own results in far more nutritious food than store-bought fermented foods.





Books

Here is an affiliate link to Donna Schwenk’s book on fermenting that I found to be so very useful: https://amzn.to/488giNF





These two have been recommended by a subscriber: Wild Fermentation – The Flavor, Nutrition, and Craft of Live-Culture Foods by Sandor Ellix Katz 2016 Chelsea Green Publishing https://amzn.to/48bOHvk





The Art of Fermentation An In-Depth Exploration of Essential Concepts and Processes from Around the World by Sandor Ellix Katz Forward by Michael Pollan 2012 Chelsea Green Publishing https://amzn.to/3NhJ9ag









