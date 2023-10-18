BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BANNED: AskheNazi are NOT Semites i.e. Japethite Jews of NYC & Black Identity Extreemism
Esoteric Alchemy
Esoteric Alchemy
29 views • 10/18/2023

ASKHENAZI ARE NOT SEMITES: 

"The sons of Japheth: Gomer, Magog, Madai, Javan, Tubal, Meshek and Tiras.  The sons of Gomer were Ashkenaz, Riphath, and Togarmah."- Genesis 10:2-3ISRAEL IS BLACK:

"I am Black and beautiful, daughters of Jerusalem, like the Family of Qedr, like the tents of Solomon"  - Songs 5:1. Note: Qedr is the 2nd Prince elected by God from Hajar the Nubian mother of Islam. 

THE ELECT - NUBIAN HEBREWS:

And as for Ishmael, I have heard you: I will surely bless him; I will make him fruitful and will greatly increase his numbers. He will be the father of twelve rulers, and I will make him into a great nation.


God's Word vs White lies.  No one can deceive God with false identities. 

"I know thy works, and tribulation, and poverty, (but thou art rich) and I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan." - Revelations 2:9 

The names of those particular Japethites who fear humanity knowing the Truth, is listed in the thumbnail.  YouTube documented their fear and subsequent censorship on Feb 2, 2022. 

We call upon God Almighty YHWH MSLM - Isaiah 66:6 to completely expose the Synagogue of Satan.  YHWH MSLM- YaHuwa Muslim: Jehovah Repays His enemies.  Amen

Hasidic Judaism: Hasidism, sometimes spelled Chassidism, and also known as Hasidic Judaism (Ashkenazi Hebrew: חסידות Ḥăsīdus, [χasiˈdus]; originally, "piety"), is a religious movement within Judaism that arose as a spiritual revival movement in the territory of contemporary Western Ukraine during the 18th century, and spread rapidly throughout Eastern Europe. Today, most of those affiliated with the movement, known as hassidim, reside in Israel and in the United States. Israel Ben Eliezer, the "Baal Shem Tov", is regarded as its founding father, and his disciples developed and disseminated it. Present-day Hasidism is a sub-group within Haredi Judaism and is noted for its religious conservatism and social seclusion. Its members adhere closely both to Orthodox Jewish practice – with the movement's own unique emphases – and the traditions of Eastern European Jews. Many of the latter, including various special styles of dress and the use of the Yiddish language, are nowadays associated almost exclusively with Hasidism.

Ashkenazi Jews (Hebrew: יְהוּדֵי אַשְׁכְּנַז lit. 'Jews of Germania'; Yiddish: אַשכּנזישע ייִדן), also known as Ashkenazic Jews or Ashkenazim, are a population of European converts who formed a Jewish sect in the Holy Roman Empire around the end of the first millennium CE. Their traditional language is Yiddish (a West Germanic language with Jewish and Slavic linguistic elements, which uses the Hebrew alphabet), which developed during the Middle Ages after they had moved from Germany and France into Northern Europe and Eastern Europe. For centuries, Ashkenazim in Europe used Hebrew only as a literary and sacred language until the revival of Hebrew as a common language in 20th-century Israel. Throughout their numerous centuries living in Europe, Ashkenazim have made many important contributions to its philosophy, scholarship, literature, art, music, and science.

racism ashkenazi pedophiles antichrist dajjal edomites gog magog synagogue of satan hasidic jews majuj black identity extreemism
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

