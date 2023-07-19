BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
GOVERNMENT OVERREACH! Heavily Armed IRS Agents Illegally Confiscate Firearms Transactions
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOWTUESDAY JULY 18, 2023

EPISODE - #3574 6PM


In this gripping interview, witness the shocking account of a gun shop owner under attack by multiple government agencies. Unveiling the dark reality of increased raids on firearm businesses, this eye-opening discussion highlights the dire consequences faced by those advocating for Second Amendment rights. Explore the relentless surveillance, unwarranted searches, and privacy violations that threaten the livelihoods of law-abiding citizens. Discover the urgent need for support, as this constitutional battle tests the strength of due process and the role of the community. Don't miss this powerful call-to-action that exposes the dangerous erosion of our fundamental rights.


Special Guests:

• Tom VanHoose - Gun Shop Owner of HighWood Creek OutFitters in Montana


Website:

• http://GiveSendGo.com/HighwoodCreekOutfitters


THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW #3574 7.18.23 @6PM: BE PREPARED: DOJ WILL BRING A MASSIVE CONSPIRACY CHARGES - https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/25253


freedomvaccinesnewslibertypoliticsbigpharma5gnewswarsglobalists1a2adepopulationelection fraudnewworldorderagenda2030project blue beamcoronavirusbillgateslockstepcovid19event201darkestwinter
