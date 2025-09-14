Is stoicism past its due date as a mindset? 🎙️ "The Enough Equation" with Will R. Young

Stoicism - the philosophy articulated by the embattled Marcus Aurelius as his personal life and empire threatened to collapse around him in 170 BC. It's over 2000 years old, and we are now living in a world utterly inconceivable to even the most imaginative Roman aristocrat in the midst of a psychedelic Dionysian fever dream. Modernity seems architected to conflict directly with every facet of evolutionary psychology and the philosophical values that have edified men and women for millennia. While new science, thinking, and practice from the fields of Biohacking and personal growth seem to offer pragmatic solutions in a world doing its damnedest to claw away our free will with digital talons.

But is stoicism past its due date as a mindset?

That's the question I'll be exploring today with Will R. Young, a behavioral finance strategist, philosopher, top-performing superforecasters in the Good Judgment Project, author of a new book, "The Enough Equation," and avid surfer - he knows a thing or two about dodging shark fins.





2:15 How is stoicism applicable in modern life?

7:17 Preferred indifference - to everything?

11:17 Stoicism and dating

18:30 Stoicism and financial life

21:35 Should a stoic reward themselves with "toys?"

26:10 Stoicism vs AI-driven technological unemployment

34:10 Monetary wealth vs spiritual wealth

41:15 Hacks for mindset "hardcases"

44:30 The supreme value of attention

51:20 Flow vs control

1:00:30 How to define your "enough"

1:04:05 What is the science of superforecasting?

1:09:10 Forecasting vs time

1:11:11 Trust-testing anything?

1:20:00 Jonathan's surfing story





Read 📑 Everything Mentioned Here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/1701-will-r-young

Order 🛒 Book

https://amzn.to/4mfG6hO





