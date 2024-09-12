© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #398
1. 6:10 NHL Star Johnny Gaudreau dies as victim of DUI along with his brother
2. 21:55 Tenet media exposed taking money from Russian sources both Tenet Media and Lauren Chen removed from YouTube
3. 40:52 Woke mob demand channels like Nerdrotic, Geeks & Gamers be removed from YouTube
4. 1:04:43 Tennessee Star releases full manifesto of Nashville School Shooter Anti White Racism, Trans Issues and Insane Leftist Rhetoric
5. 1:20:40 Brazil bans X and Rumble threatens massive fines on anyone using a VPN
6. 1:40:41 Canada Content.
A) Jagmeet Singh breaks alliance with Justin Trudeau
B) Shadow Campaign by Organizer Cam Davies to bring in Leftists and Socialists into the Alberta Conservative Party to overthrow Danielle Smith
