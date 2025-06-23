Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 23 June 2025

💥 At night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered a group strike by high-precision weapons and attack drones at facilities of the Ukrainian defence industry in Kiev region, infrastructure of a military airfield as well as a mine and torpedo arsenal of the Ukrainian Navy.

✅ The goal of the strike was achieved. All the assigned targets were engaged.

📍 Units of the Sever Group of Forces improved the position along the front line. Losses were inflicted on clusters of manpower and hardware of four mechanised brigades, three air assault brigades, and three assault regiments of the AFU close to Bessalovka, Yastrebinoye, Novaya Setch, Pisarevka, Khoten, and Sadki (Sumy region).

💥 In Kharkov direction, Russian troops hit units of a motorised infantry brigade of the AFU, two territorial defence brigades, and a national guard brigade near Udy, Sliznevo, Ivashki, Neskuchnoye, and Volchansk in Kharkov region.

◾️ The AFU lost more than 180 troops, three armored fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and six field artillery guns.

📍Units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Russian troops hit formations of four mechanised brigades of the AFU, a territorial defence brigade, and a national guard brigade near Novaya Kruglyakovka, Kupyansk (Kharkov region), Shandrigolovo, Sredneye, Zelenaya Dolina, and Novoselovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◾️The enemy lost up to 110 troops, an armored fighting vehicle, eight pickup trucks, and an artillery gun.

📍Units of the Yug Group of Forces have improved their tactical situation. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of four mechanised brigades, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the AFU, a territorial defence brigade, and a national guard brigade close to Seversk, Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Vasyukovka, Tikhonovka, Chasov Yar, Dyleyevka, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◾️ The enemy's losses amounted to more than 170 troops, three motor vehicles, four field artillery guns, an EW station, an ammunition depot, and four material depots.

↗️ Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of the enemy's defences. Losses were inflicted on formations of five mechanised brigades, one air assault brigade, two assault brigades of the AFU, two marine brigades, one territorial defence brigade, two national guard brigades, and the Khizhak Joint Police Brigade near Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeysk, Novosergeyevka, Muravka, Dachnoye, Novopavlovka, and Lenina (Donetsk People's Republic).

◾️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 490 troops, five armoured fighting vehicles, five pickup trucks, and four field artillery guns.

📍 Units of the Vostok Group of Forces took more advantageous positions and lines. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades of the AFU and one territorial defence brigade near Voskresenka, Chervonaya Zirka (Donetsk People's Republic), Gulaipole (Zaporozhye region), and Maliyevka (Dnepropetrovsk region).

◾️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 185 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles, one artillery gun, and two electronic warfare stations.

💥 Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of one mechanised brigade, one mountain assault brigade, three coastal defence brigades of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades near Preobrazhenka, Malye Shcherbaki, Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region), Ponyatovka, and Antonovka (Kherson region).

◾️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 80 troops, six motor vehicles, two artillery guns, two electronic warfare stations, and four ammunition depots.

✈️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups struck ammunition depots, a training site for FPV drone operators and technicians as well as temporary deployment areas of AFU units and foreign militants in 137 areas.

🎯 Air defence units shot down seven U.S.-made JDAM guided aerial bombs and 123 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the enemy lost:

▫️ 663 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 64,969 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 611 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 24,016 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,572 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 26,531 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 37,184 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry