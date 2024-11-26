Deep State Desperate To Start WW3 - Much Prayer Needed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAILBAG SHOW 11.26.2024
NATO DISCUSSING POSSIBILITY OF PREEMPTIVE STRIKES AGAINST RUSSIA
https://eadaily.com/en/news/2024/11/25/nato-is-discussing-the-possibility-of-preemptive-strikes-against-russia-bauer
DOD ADJUSTS NUCLEAR DETERRENCE STRATEGY
https://www.defense.gov/News/News-Stories/Article/Article/3975117/dod-adjusts-nuclear-deterrence-strategy-as-nuclear-peer-adversaries-escalate/
U.S. AND EUROPEAN OFFICIALS DISCUSSED GIVING UKRAINE NUKES
https://news.antiwar.com/2024/11/22/report-us-and-european-officials-discussed-giving-ukraine-nuclear-weapons/
PENTAGON WARNS OF EMERGING THREATS FROM U.S. ADVERSARIES
https://thedebrief.org/pentagon-warns-of-emerging-threats-from-u-s-adversaries-as-nuclear-deterrence-strategy-gets-an-update/
FRANCE MISSILES TO BE USED BY UKRAINE AGAINST RUSSIA
https://www.rt.com/news/608106-france-ukraine-permission-missiles/
ERIK PRINCE SUNDAY MORNING FUTURES
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/11/erik-prince-sunday-morning-futures-us-has-no/
RUSSIA FIRES 120 MISSILE BARRAGE AT UKRAINE ENERGY SITES
https://americanmilitarynews.com/2024/11/russia-fires-120-missile-barrage-at-ukrainian-energy-sites/
WALMART ABANDONS TRANS PRODUCTS FOR KIDS
https://www.wnd.com/2024/11/we-arent-perfect-walmart-abandons-trans-products-for-kids-and-its-ludicrous-woke-policies/
LEBANON AND HEZBOLLAH AGREE TO U.S. CEASE FIRE PLAN
1-https://americanmilitarynews.com/2024/11/lebanon-hezbollah-agree-to-us-cease-fire-plan-reuters-says/
2-https://www.cnn.com/world/live-news/israel-hezbollah-ceasefire-deal-gaza-war-11-26-24-intl-hnk/index.html
