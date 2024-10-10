Eat the Bugs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Enjoy eating some bugs at our lovely Stack Town apartments!
To support me & this show: https://www.patreon.com/AzeAlter
Capitol of Conformity Series
Written, Directed & Edited By
Aze Alter
Music By
Udio & Aze Alter
Associate Producers
Nyukyung
Christopher Gerardino
Marco Luca
AI Visual Assistants
Midjourney & Lumalabs Dream Machine
Voice Lip Sync
HEDRA LABS
Voice & Sound made with Elevenlabs:
https://elevenlabs.io/?from=partnerbrooks8026
[Affiliate Link]
-https://X.com/AzeAlter
Mirrored - Aze Alter