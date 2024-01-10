‘No way’ Joe Biden can pull off ‘greatest political comeback’ to beat Donald Trump

Young Turks founder and host Cenk Uygur warns there is “no way” President Joe Biden can pull off the “greatest political comeback in American history” to beat former president Donald Trump. Cenk Uygur is running for president as a Democrat in the 2024 election as he hopes to become the primary candidate over the current president. Mr Uygur warned another term with Mr Trump as president would be a “total disaster” but stressed he also wanted to “push out” President Biden. “He (Joe Biden) is at 33 per cent right now, no one has ever recovered from being that low as an incumbent for any federal office, let alone president,” he told Sky News Australia host Piers Morgan. “He is down 14 points with independents, he is down four points with younger voters, he is down five points with Latinos. “It is a disaster for Joe Biden and right now if we don’t get him out, we are definitely going to lose to Donald Trump. “He is losing every single swing state, we have to act now to get new candidates in and that is mission number one.”







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:

https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html