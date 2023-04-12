Jumpstart Your Etsy Store Video #5: Monitor Results, Edit and Revise Your Listings

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is video #5 in my video training series where I teach you how to create and sell digital images on Etsy. This training covers Step #4: Monitor your results and use this data to edit and revise your Etsy listings. I teach you how to find your stats from your organic searches and clicks to find what are your best performing keywords. I show you how to do the same for your advertising data. Then I show you how to use the software Maker Words to find more keywords that you can use for your listings to get more clicks and sales. Then we use this data to update our listing titles, descriptions, and tags.
Here are the links that I mentioned in this video training:
- Maker Words: https://makerwords.com/
