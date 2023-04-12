BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jumpstart Your Etsy Store Video #5: Monitor Results, Edit and Revise Your Listings
DaveKettner
DaveKettner
5 views • 04/12/2023

This is video #5 in my video training series where I teach you how to create and sell digital images on Etsy. This training covers Step #4: Monitor your results and use this data to edit and revise your Etsy listings. I teach you how to find your stats from your organic searches and clicks to find what are your best performing keywords. I show you how to do the same for your advertising data. Then I show you how to use the software Maker Words to find more keywords that you can use for your listings to get more clicks and sales. Then we use this data to update our listing titles, descriptions, and tags.


Here are the links that I mentioned in this video training:

- Maker Words: https://makerwords.com/


Please like, subscribe and click on the bell notification to be notified as I release each video in this series of free video training.


Want to learn how to sell on Etsy/Amazon correctly, check out my page here: http://davekettner.com/etsy


Follow Dave Kettner here:

http://www.davekettner.com

Brighteon: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pahyrAEe8OM9

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/davekettner

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dskettner

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dskettner

MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/davekettner

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Davekettner

Telegram: https://t.me/wealthmakerdave

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@davekettner

Tumblr: https://www.tumblr.com/blog/dskettner

Twitter: https://twitter.com/davekettner

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/davekettner


ENJOY!


Dave



Keywords
selling on etsymaking money with etsyselling digital designshow to sell on etsyhow to sell design filesetsy storemonitoring etsy data resultsincrease etsy results
