We received morning footage from Beirut, which was bombed by Israel during the night.

Israeli Drone Strike Hits Group of Locals and Journalists in Dahyeh​

In apocalyptic scenes in Dahyeh, an Israeli drone strike targeted a group of locals and journalists who were at the site of yesterday’s attack. Journalists were reportedly among those present during the strike.

Adding:

According to Al Jazeera, a total of 41,788 people have been killed and 96,794 wounded in the Gaza Strip since October 2023 due to Israeli attacks.Adding, about an image shown:

Multiple hits (possibly missile fragments) were recorded at the Israeli Air Force base "Nevatim", which is the main facility for the deployment of fifth-generation F-35I Adir fighters.

The satellite image was taken on the morning of October 2 after a nighttime missile attack from Iran.

Adding:

Despite the Israeli ban, a short time ago an Iranian government plane landed at the airport in Beirut with the Iranian foreign minister, Abbas Arakji, as well as "Iranian medical aid" on board.

Adding:

Israel dropped 73 tons of explosives on a Hezbollah intelligence headquarters in a Beirut suburb where Nasrallah's successor could be located, Ynet reports.











