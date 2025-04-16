Strength! 💪

Russian military helicopter flying low.

Adding:

The White House has walked back its earlier claim that U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods could rise to as high as 245%.

Officials clarified that only certain categories of imports will face tariffs exceeding 145%, not a blanket increase across the board.

Adding:

US EXPANDS SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN

Press release: (https://ofac.treasury.gov/recent-actions/20250416)