Lukewarm Blindness

June 28th, 2020

Pastor Dean Odle addresses the blindness of lukewarm Christians while using scripture to prove that it is very possible to depart from faith in Jesus Christ. The Holy Spirit is bold and convicts us of sin, and in order to continue abiding in Christ, we must not quench the Spirit. All Christians should be continually confessing sins and asking our Lord Jesus for forgiveness and strength - never compromise with sin!





"Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils" (1 Timothy 4:1)