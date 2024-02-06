© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Governments around the world are trying to starve and depopulate humanity - Do you see what's going on yet?
"Imagine a government that cares so much about us and the climate that they are willing to destroy the FOOD supply and STARVE us TO DEATH? Well, that's exactly what they are doing!!!"
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
