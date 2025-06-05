BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🍿'Bill was never shown to me!', Elon Musk responded to Trump saying he's disappointed in him - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
159 views • 3 months ago

Elon Musk responded to Trump saying he's disappointed in him. (tweets below, also posted by Musk very bottom, taking a Poll: Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle? 85% yes )

Elon posted this video that you watched, with his message:  False, this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1930662301792977094

Then: Elon’s dug up old Trump tweets to call him out, (words, link).

Wise Words.  from Trump's 2013 post: 

I cannot believe the Republicans are extending the debt ceiling—I am a Republican & I am embarrassed!

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1930645855285231914

https://x.com/realDonaldTrump/status/294094883394838528

Here’s another old tweet Elon dug up to troll Trump.

I couldn’t agree more!

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1930652448726925524

Elon post back to Trump about this in 2012, 

Trump post: No member of Congress should be eligible for re-election if our country's budget is not balanced---deficits not allowed!

https://x.com/realDonaldTrump/status/230400303349002240

Elon's reply to someone's post at X:

Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate.

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1930667528696828120

@elonmusk

Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle?  By the way, that poll was at 84% yes about an hour ago.

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1930685402631053403


Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy