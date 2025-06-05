🍿'Bill was never shown to me!', Elon Musk responded to Trump saying he's disappointed in him - part 2

Elon Musk responded to Trump saying he's disappointed in him. (tweets below, also posted by Musk very bottom, taking a Poll: Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle? 85% yes )

Elon posted this video that you watched, with his message: False, this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1930662301792977094

Then: Elon’s dug up old Trump tweets to call him out, (words, link).

Wise Words. from Trump's 2013 post:

I cannot believe the Republicans are extending the debt ceiling—I am a Republican & I am embarrassed!

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1930645855285231914

https://x.com/realDonaldTrump/status/294094883394838528



Here’s another old tweet Elon dug up to troll Trump.

I couldn’t agree more!

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1930652448726925524

Elon post back to Trump about this in 2012,

Trump post: No member of Congress should be eligible for re-election if our country's budget is not balanced---deficits not allowed!

https://x.com/realDonaldTrump/status/230400303349002240

Elon's reply to someone's post at X:

Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate.

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1930667528696828120



@elonmusk

Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle? By the way, that poll was at 84% yes about an hour ago.

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1930685402631053403





