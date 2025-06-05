🍿'Bill was never shown to me!', Elon Musk responded to Trump saying he's disappointed in him - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elon Musk responded to Trump saying he's disappointed in him. (tweets below, also posted by Musk very bottom, taking a Poll: Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle? 85% yes )
Elon posted this video that you watched, with his message: False, this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!
https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1930662301792977094
Then: Elon’s dug up old Trump tweets to call him out, (words, link).
Wise Words. from Trump's 2013 post:
I cannot believe the Republicans are extending the debt ceiling—I am a Republican & I am embarrassed!
https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1930645855285231914
https://x.com/realDonaldTrump/status/294094883394838528
Here’s another old tweet Elon dug up to troll Trump.
I couldn’t agree more!
https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1930652448726925524
Elon post back to Trump about this in 2012,
Trump post: No member of Congress should be eligible for re-election if our country's budget is not balanced---deficits not allowed!
https://x.com/realDonaldTrump/status/230400303349002240
Elon's reply to someone's post at X:
Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate.
https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1930667528696828120
@elonmusk
Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle? By the way, that poll was at 84% yes about an hour ago.