🐄 From Pasture to Plate: The Power of Local Beef with Dean Lerwick 🍔

Got Health Questions or Comments? 🌱 Text Tammy Directly at (720) 303-8868 for personalized support!





πŸ’¬ Contact Tammy Here: https://bit.ly/44FeoDE





πŸ’ͺ Need Help with Your Health? Get expert guidance here: https://bit.ly/3xW52re





πŸ™Œ Join Our Free Health Coaching Groups for community and empowerment: https://bit.ly/44JyvR9





🌿 Boost Your Health with our preferred Collagen: https://bit.ly/3uyDOpf





πŸ„ Strengthen Your Immunity with our top pick of Mushrooms: https://bit.ly/3KlKGdT





β€”β€”β€”





πŸŽ™οΈ Tune In to the Naturally Inspired Radio Show! πŸŽ™οΈ





Join us as we welcome special guest Dean Lerwick to discuss the importance of local beef suppliers and the benefits of having a direct-to-consumer approach! πŸ„πŸ” Whether you’re a dedicated foodie or care about the quality and origin of your food, this episode is for you! 🌾





Dean will share insights on sustainable cattle farming, supporting local ranchers, and how choosing a nearby beef supplier can impact both your health and community! 🌍❀️





πŸ”Š When: Monday to Friday, 3-5 PM (MDT)

πŸ“² Tune In: Text 720-303-8868 to talk to Tammy about your health questions.





πŸ’‘ Don’t miss this beefy conversation on the Naturally Inspired Radio Show!

#LocalBeef #FarmToTable #SupportLocal #HealthMatters #NaturallyInspiredRadio









β€”β€”β€”-





πŸŽ™οΈ Tune In to Naturally Inspired Radio Live! πŸŽ™οΈβ€¨Join us Mon-Fri, 3-5pm (MDT) on 1360am KHNC in Colorado, syndicated nationwide on America’s Freedom Network, and featured globally on Decentralized Media! 🌍

πŸ”Š Listen Live: https://bit.ly/naturallyinspiredradio





β€”β€”β€”





πŸ’¬ Got Questions, Comments, or Suggestions? Need more info or want to order products/services? Text Tammy At 720-303-8868.





β€”β€”β€”





πŸ‘ Like ❀️ Love 🫢 Share 🀝 Subscribe πŸ” Repost Everywhere!

πŸ”₯ Download Our Latest FREE Report On Health & Freedom β€” Leave a comment, send us a message, donate to our movement, support our shows, and follow us on all audio, video & social platforms here:
❀️ https://bit.ly/44FeoDE ❀️





β€”β€”β€”





Covering the Latest on Health, Freedom & More:

LocalBeef, FarmToTable, SupportLocal, EatLocal, SustainableFarming, KnowYourFarmer, GrassFedBeef, HealthyLiving, FoodTransparency, DirectToConsumer, BeefLovers, NaturallyInspired, CommunityHealth, BuyLocal, BetterBeef, FoodSecurity, RanchToTable, LocalFoodMovement, SupportRanchers, HealthyChoices





#LocalBeef #FarmToTable #SupportLocal #EatLocal #SustainableFarming #KnowYourFarmer #GrassFedBeef #HealthyLiving #FoodTransparency #DirectToConsumer #BeefLovers #NaturallyInspired #CommunityHealth #BuyLocal #BetterBeef #FoodSecurity #RanchToTable #LocalFoodMovement #SupportRanchers #HealthyChoices





β€”β€”β€”





Disclaimers:





🚨 The information and other content provided in this email, post, blog, article, website, image, audio, video, meme or in any linked materials, is provided for informational purposes only, not intended and should not be construed as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment.





🚨 The products mentioned in this email, post, blog, article, website, image, audio, video, meme or in any linked materials have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.





🚨 The views and opinions expressed by the guests/callers and participants in this email, post, blog, article, website, image, audio, video, meme or in any linked materials are their own and do not reflect those of Tammy Cuthbert Garcia, Naturally Inspired Radio or Naturally Inspired Media LLC.





🚨 Naturally Inspired Media LLC participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via emails, posts, blogs, articles, websites, images, audios, videos, memes or in any linked materials shared by Naturally Inspired Media LLC.