BrightLearn - Deep Survival: Who Lives, Who Dies, and Why by Laurence Gonzales

Deep Survival: Who Lives, Who Dies, and Why by Laurence Gonzales
In "Deep Survival: Who Lives, Who Dies, and Why," Laurence Gonzales explores the intricate balance between reason and emotion that determines survival in life-threatening situations. Drawing from harrowing stories, such as his father's miraculous escape from a WWII plane crash, Gonzales reveals that survival hinges not just on training or equipment but on mental resilience, adaptability and emotional control. He delves into the science of how our brains process fear and reason, emphasizing the dangers of letting emotions override logic. Through examples like fighter pilots using humor to stay calm and climbers falling victim to rigid mental models, Gonzales underscores the importance of maintaining a positive mental attitude (PMA), learning from mistakes and staying open to new information. Ultimately, "Deep Survival" is a compelling study of the human capacity for resilience, showing that survival is as much about mental fortitude and optimism as it is about physical preparedness.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

