Common Myths Of Ham Radio For Prepping

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There are many misunderstandings in how Ham Radio works when the SHTF. This video will address 5 Myths that will help preppers better prepare and use Ham Radio when the blackouts begin.
Subsequent Videos will dive deeper into each of the 5 areas showing you what you need to do, operate or prepare correctly in order to maximize Ham Radio when you will most need it.