US General Admits Globalists Planning Financial Crash, 'There Will Be No 2024 Election'
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
1116 views • 11/08/2023

A U.S. military official has blown the whistle on how banks across America are about to close down and the 2024 Presidential election is going to be cancelled.

According to Col. Douglas MacGregor, the public need to know there will soon be a “sudden” closure of all major banks in the U.S. orchestrated by the elite which will last for up to 3 weeks.

Col. MacGregor also revealed that the 2024 election will be cancelled due to Martial Law being imposed by the Biden administration.

The elite have got their ducks in a row and they are ready to unleash hell on ordinary people to further their dystopian globalist agenda. So what can we do to stop them? We’ve got the answers coming up.

- Claim your ownership stake in The People's Voice: https://collective.thepeoplesvoice.tv

Mirrored - The People's Voice

Keywords
2024one world governmentdouglas macgregorworld economic forumwefcbdc2024 electionfinancial collapse globalists
