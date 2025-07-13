BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Astral Abduction: Ethereal Aliens Take My Astral Body At Night And Beam Me To Their Ship
Sergeant Schultz
193 followers
2 months ago

SOURCES: Astral Kay "I Was Taken by ASTRAL ALIENS! The Truth They Showed Me! #galacticwar"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mwjLEvRygfA

Astral Kay "Grey Aliens Took Me to Their Underground Base! My Shocking Encounters!"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JpuEIZJVuWI

Astral Kay "How to Actually Meet Aliens? Its Not Where U Think ?"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DUIhUj-iI0Y

Nora Healings "Dream Vlog Series Episode #3: my awakening, 3rd eye opening, astral abductions part 2 & dream share" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ys6iEQgILBs

Nora Healings "Dream Vlog Series Episode #2: my background, astral abduction experiences & dream share" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-_RNDHSkN8


REFERENCES:

Astral Kay: https://www.astralkaycoaching.com

Nora Healings: https://nora-healings.com/


BOOKS:

Karla Turner "Into the Fringe" https://t1p.de/a9pjb

Karla Turner "Masquerade of Angels" https://t1p.de/w3zjx

Karla Turner "Taken" https://t1p.de/ufgvk

Andy Pero "Project Superman" https://t1p.de/i3stf

Barbara Bartholic "Story of a UFO Investigator" https://t1p.de/1be1z

AI and the Evolution of the Hyperdimensional Control System https://t1p.de/mgp1w


WATCH:

"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

"Remote Viewing the Afterlife" https://tinyurl.com/223h5f6u

!!! MUST WATCH - "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24

"Don’t Go Into The Light" Lucia Stellberg on soul-traps: https://t1p.de/av8e1

"Forced Incarnation" about NDEs and "Spirit Guides": https://t1p.de/y61mw


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b


SEE ALSO:

Part 1 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfziaNeDRAA

Part 2 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFBnNrXMcPg

Part 3 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X2ZfTph7nik

Part 4 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2okJPTpz5Iw

Part 5 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_OsGeF-oi0

Part 6 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgUgGhXp820

Part 7 Pre-Birth Memories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oWH2aFZx9qM


CHRISTIAN DECEPTION:

"Evangelical Christian Forced to Reincarnate: A Spirit Communication With Her Dead Father. "

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_qebfWZ4_I

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: He Got Demonic Hell and Forced Reincarnation."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-O79FNa1U8

"With Blue-Beam And Rapture-Ready Into Captivity" https://tinyurl.com/25bntyuc

"Aliens in the Afterlife: Snatching, Scalping, and Programing" https://tinyurl.com/4ferf7vx


Keywords
ufomind controlvaccinationastrologydnatargeted individualmk-ultrandecyborgtranshumanismsoul trapalien abductionreincarnation trapcovidreptilian aliens
