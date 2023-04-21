Sweet Old Grandpa FRAMED In Media Set Up: The Satanic World Order Is Here

Cross Talk News





April 20, 2023





Today on CrossTalk News Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke discuss The Kansas City Christian Grandpa Andrew Lester who is being LYNCHED In the Mob-Rule Media Trial. Turns out, The Grandson of Andrew Lester is a Satanist and a participant in the Lynching of his own grandfather. Sick.





Today on CrossTalk News, Lauren Witzke and Peymon Mottahedeh from https://FreedomLawschool.org discuss the TRUTH about the weaponized IRS and the establishing of the Income Tax.





