Sweet Old Grandpa FRAMED In Media Set Up: The Satanic World Order Is Here
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
97 views • 04/21/2023

Cross Talk News


April 20, 2023


Today on CrossTalk News Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke discuss The Kansas City Christian Grandpa Andrew Lester who is being LYNCHED In the Mob-Rule Media Trial. Turns out, The Grandson of Andrew Lester is a Satanist and a participant in the Lynching of his own grandfather. Sick.


Support The Sponsors!


Today on CrossTalk News, Lauren Witzke and Peymon Mottahedeh from https://FreedomLawschool.org discuss the TRUTH about the weaponized IRS and the establishing of the Income Tax.


PROTECT YOUR RETIREMENT! Check out our friends at Goldco Today: https://link.goldco.com/CrossTalk


Visit https://HeavensHarvest.com for high quality prepper food, use Promocode CROSSTALK to let them know we sent you!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2jhp54-sweet-old-grandpa-framed-in-media-set-up-the-satanic-world-order-is-here.html

newschristiansatanicmediaworld orderset uptrialkansas citygrandsonsatanistedward szallframedgrandpalynchedlauren witzkecross talkandrew lestermob-rule
