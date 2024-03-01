2 Angles Of Attack

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2024 Election
* They’re going to try to steal it.
* When we get past the steal, we have to close — and be prepared for nullification project 2.0.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3429: Bringing Back The Renaissance In Art (29 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4gi29h-episode-3429-bringing-back-the-renaissance-in-art.html