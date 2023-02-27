© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇧🇷 Brazil's Socialist President Declares: Get Your Child 'Vaccinated', Or Lose Your Welfare
Lula also criticized vaccine denialism, saying that the last government, headed by Jair Bolsonaro, “is responsible for more than half of the people who died.”
“I had never imagined that a President of the Republic would be capable of blatantly lying about the benefits of the vaccine, involving religion, involving the poorest people, saying that if people took the vaccine, it would become this or that, that is, there was no lie that was not told to prevent people from not getting vaccinated,”
🔗 ARTICLE
https://rairfoundation.com/brazils-socialist-president-declares-get-your-child-vaccinated-or-lose-your-welfare-video/