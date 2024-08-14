BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CTP (S2EAugSpecial2, 20240814) Marin Canaday "Stressors" BTS Video
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
3 views • 9 months ago

CTP S2EAugSpecial2 NOTES ( listen (Wed Aug 14 2024 and thereafter) at:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2EAugSpecial2) "Stressors" with Marin Canaday

See buzzsprout Transcript for full Show Notes and Transcript Bonus

Anxiety, Stress, we all suffer it at least from some times to another - that and more (OCD, different Stressors, Meditation (other options, alternatives) vs Medication (what works for some, not necessarily works for all (Exercise, Holistic, Medications, Natural Alternatives)) discussion with Marin Canaday.

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript for full Show Notes (including related links)

Transcript Bonus: No Transcript Bonus this Episode


Episode related pieces...

- No related corresponding TLB piece this Sat. Aug 14th for this Show/episode (will be corresponding Aug 17 "HATE" piece for CTP S1E61 Show)

- FaithCasters Free Newsletter: tinyurl.com/FaithCasterNewsletterSignup (both CTP Show (and Me as Host) and Marin are members of FaithCasters)


"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)

- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist

- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast

- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

- FaithCasters Free Newsletter: tinyurl.com/FaithCasterNewsletterSignup

- Join Faithcaster (Podcaster or Guest):  tinyurl.com/FaithCasterConnections

- Broadcast your thoughts w/ buzzsprout: tinyurl.com/BuzzsproutSignup

- CTP Coffee affiliate 1: tinyurl.com/BlackOutCoffees (promocode: JOSEL20)

- CTP Coffee affiliate 2: tinyurl.com/MonkeyCultCoffees (promocode: CTP10)

- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist

(S2EAugSpecial2 Wed Aug 14 2024)


SNEAK-PEEK: The next several TLB pieces (planned going forward from July 27th) and correlating/corresponding CTP Shows already outlined, ready to go, in some cases actually already pre-recorded. Why mention such? Well, it means I can add this COMING SOON (and/or recently dropped) addition/section to the Show Notes...

July 27 - S2E58: Self-Sufficiency?

August 3 - S2E59: Who is Baby-Sitting Whom?

August 10 - S2E60: #PrinciplesNotPersonalities

August 17 - S2E61: Democrats (aka: #Fascicrats) Hate

August 24 - S2E62: Finding the Sweet Spot

August 31 - S2E63: Neighborliness

September 7 - S2E64: Charity


some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video version of ChristiTutionalist Politics found via...

YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos

Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit


In addition to seeing corresponding TheLibertyBeacon piece referenced in episodes of CTP, see too Show transcript on Podcast platforms that provide access to it (like buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist)) for addl bonus material there-in.

Keywords
healthdepressionmeditationstressholisticmedicineexerciserecoverymedicationanxietyprescriptionsocddiagnosisstressors
