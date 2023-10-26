Katie Halper, Ali Abuminah: Israel Is Committing A HOLOCAUST (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Katie Halper at:-
https://youtu.be/iqPip7RcLy8?si=P2wee0ZdVQwPfl6P
26 Oct 2023Watch the full conversation with Ali Abunimah, Nour Jaghama & Atheer Yacoub as they React to Israeli GENOCIDE:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dn5yT1bkQ_E
00:00 Ali's Gaza update
01:34 What is the media leaving out about Gaza?
07:51 Is this a holocaust?
10:04 Israel isn't hiding their atrocities
Ali Abunimah explains why what’s happening in Gaza right now is a genocide and there is no other way to describe it.
Ali Abunimah is executive director of the @TheElectronicIntifada and author of The Battle for Justice in Palestine.
