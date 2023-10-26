Katie Halper, Ali Abuminah: Israel Is Committing A HOLOCAUST (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Katie Halper at:-





https://youtu.be/iqPip7RcLy8?si=P2wee0ZdVQwPfl6P





26 Oct 2023Watch the full conversation with Ali Abunimah, Nour Jaghama & Atheer Yacoub as they React to Israeli GENOCIDE:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dn5yT1bkQ_E













00:00 Ali's Gaza update





01:34 What is the media leaving out about Gaza?





07:51 Is this a holocaust?





10:04 Israel isn't hiding their atrocities













Ali Abunimah explains why what’s happening in Gaza right now is a genocide and there is no other way to describe it.













Ali Abunimah is executive director of the @TheElectronicIntifada and author of The Battle for Justice in Palestine.













