Joe Biden still ‘evasive’ after son defies Republican subpoena

Sky News host James Morrow says US President Joe Biden is still “evasive” of questions after his son defied a Republican subpoena. The subpoena meant Hunter Biden was to appear privately for a deposition in front of Republican investigators, but chose to testify only in public. “Hunter has defied … a Republican subpoena to give closed-door testimony over his dubious business dealings and he’d rather do it on his terms,” Mr Morrow said. “Joe Biden was also evasive, refusing to take questions on this subject at a briefing. “In fairness to the President, it’s hard to tell these days what is obfuscation, what is just a genuine brain fade.”

