Eric Huysmans and His Relationship with the Council of 9 - Part 2 of 2

Part 2 of 2. Feb. 5, 2023. Eric guides Gina who helps guide Julie in channeling.

10:00- Katya explains how she shifts from human being to another kind of being

12:05- Kaya is a manifestation wizard

16:15- Katya explains we're here to have fun, not to be miserable but to be grateful

16:40- Katya explains what it means to remain pure

23:00- Katya states the illusion of being better than anyone else is just an illusion

30:00- Brian discusses with group what should be the policy on dealing with trolls and the muting method of future zoom meetings.