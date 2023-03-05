Eric Huysmans and His Relationship with the Council of 9 - Part 2 of 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 2 of 2. Feb. 5, 2023. Eric guides Gina who helps guide Julie in channeling.
10:00- Katya explains how she shifts from human being to another kind of being
12:05- Kaya is a manifestation wizard
16:15- Katya explains we're here to have fun, not to be miserable but to be grateful
16:40- Katya explains what it means to remain pure
23:00- Katya states the illusion of being better than anyone else is just an illusion
30:00- Brian discusses with group what should be the policy on dealing with trolls and the muting method of future zoom meetings.