Hollywood, Comicbook Heroes, Nazi Priests, Adventism, Gun Confiscation

SR 2024-11-04 Wayne LaPierre used James Gunn to kill an elephant

Topic list:

* Even in that very rare instance where entertainment is good, it will ALWAYS be this.

* What’s really behind Jesuit James Gunn firing Henry Cavill from being the best Superman ever?

* “Joker 2” casting PROVES it’s not the JOOS who run Helliwood.

* Do “magic” spells (formulas) work? (The demon-possessed boy revisited.)

* Why “Hollywood” only uses the same small group of names over and over.

* The CATHOLIC PRIEST who guaranteed Adolf Hitler would invade Czechoslovakia.

* Where did Japan get her war-making machinery?

* Larry Wessels and what’s wrong with critics of Adventism (but what’s right?)?

* Is there a difference between “Right” and “Left”?

* Wayne LaPierre, the NRA and the Jesuit Theater of gun confiscation.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee

This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/