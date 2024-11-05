Hollywood, Comicbook Heroes, Nazi Priests, Adventism, Gun Confiscation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2024-11-04 Wayne LaPierre used James Gunn to kill an elephant
Topic list:
* Even in that very rare instance where entertainment is
good, it will ALWAYS be this.
* What’s really behind Jesuit James Gunn firing Henry Cavill from being the best Superman ever?
* “Joker 2” casting PROVES it’s not the JOOS who run Helliwood.
* Do “magic” spells (formulas) work? (The demon-possessed boy revisited.)
* Why “Hollywood” only uses the same small group of names over and over.
* The CATHOLIC PRIEST who guaranteed Adolf Hitler would invade Czechoslovakia.
* Where did Japan get her war-making machinery?
* Larry Wessels and what’s wrong with critics of Adventism (but what’s right?)?
* Is there a difference between “Right” and “Left”?
* Wayne LaPierre, the NRA and the Jesuit Theater of gun confiscation.
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/