Appeal from LA QUINTA COLUMNA | Incubation Time 144 hours

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Appeal from LA QUINTA COLUMNA
If you are a scientist in any branch of Biology such as botany, zoology, genetics or exobiology, etc., if you are a biotechnologist, an engineer or a chemist and you can contribute with knowledge or ideas about what is seen in the first part of the video (Drop 1), please contact us at the following e-mail address:
Sincerely,
LA QUINTA COLUMNA.
🗳 Collaborate with La Quinta Columna:
https://www.laquintacolumna.info/colabora-con-la-quinta-columna/
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
Time To Think : https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/