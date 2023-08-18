BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Perth invites you to BUTCHER your baby boys, and DEATH-JAB YOUR FAMILY: welcome! MVI_3775
EK the Urban Yeti
EK the Urban Yeti
282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
53 views • 08/18/2023

I shop here in Stirling Central now and then, and I am saddened that benighted businesses are still pushing such wrong things, in mid 2023. Disclaimer: no medical advice is implied, I am not a doctor, and these are my opinions only that I am expressing and implying.

Keywords
healthmedicinecircumcisionpneumoniastrokespcr testsexcess deathsgain-of-functioncovid-19 vaccinationssudden deathspike proteincovid boostershospital admissionsmask-wearinglong-covidblood-clottingrat testscovid related deathscovid-unvaccinated deathsfully-informed medical consentrelaxation of mask-wearingmonovalent covid vaccine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy