A Personal Journey of a Psychic with Cirrhosis

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Hi! Thank you for stopping by and checking out my video channel. This video marks the beginning of my personal journey with dealing with Cirrhosis. Admittedly I am scared and I thought that perhaps maybe with 35 years experience as a Psychic Medium could combine my working knowledge about the human aura, energetic healing, alternative modalities in concordance with traditional western medicine practices. This video is the first of many to come and it features my mission statement.
Again thank you for taking the time to watch and process my videos on this awesome platform!