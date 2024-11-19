Sport Shooting judge shot a contestant at a competition in Poland - pump-action shotgun, accidentally

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sport Shooting Federation judge accidentally shot a contestant at a shooting competition in Poland. Hits his butt, but...
Is that the judge's way to say he lost and is out?
@MyLordBebo
Full story if interested:
https://www.the-sun.com/news/12915987/moment-judge-accidentally-shoots-contestant-in-bum/