2023 Year in Review - #SolutionsWatch

December 28, 2023
SHOW NOTES AND MP3:
https://www.corbettreport.com/2023solutions/
It's the end of another year, so you know what that means: it's time to go back through every single edition of #SolutionsWatch for the year 2023 and go through feedback, updates and commentary on these ideas. What worked? What didn't? What changed? How have you applied these ideas in your life? Find out in this lengthy year-end edition of everyone's favourite solutions podcast.
