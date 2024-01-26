THE HORRIFYING 'UNSOLVED' OAKLAND COUNTY CHILD MURDERS 🪦 PART 1

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bksg6ugcSmA





For 50% off your first month's subscription with Care/of, go to https://bit.ly/3vosT1c and use code SOMMER50





Michigan in the 1970’s was a scary place to be if you were a child living in Oakland County. Four young kids were abducted, held for several days, and then murdered right before being placed in very obvious locations. This case remains unsolved…but there are some very promising suspects. And some of the suspects in this case, had ties to a very wealthy man who owned a private island. And the horrors that took place on this island are truly unimaginable. But, are the two cases connected? This is part 1 of a 2 part case.





Sources:

https://www.amazon.com/Uncovered/dp/B09236K7HX/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3TAHB0RQ5WABS&keywords=children+of+the+snow&qid=1705505484&s=instant-video&sprefix=children+of+the+snow%2Cinstant-video%2C135&sr=1-1

https://www.businessinsider.com/jeffrey-epstein-north-fox-island-francis-shelden-2019-8

UCYlf0ohyfGncGVSxDxTed2g

https://www.thesnowkillings.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xXurlTfLYmI&t=25s





Chapters:

Intro 0:00

Care/of 2:40

Mark 4:37

Jill 13:49

Kristine 24:11

Busch & Greene 31:17





My Equipment:

Studio Lights ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title

Mic https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BMFQP2ZZ?ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_product_details&th=1

Tripod https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B085C44B1L/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&psc=1

Lens https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07YM2NZ9X/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&psc=1

Camera https://www.amazon.com/Canon-Mirrorless-Digital-Camera-15-45mm/dp/B08YCCZFZB/ref=sr_1_4?crid=3IOFY6I7GDQOT&keywords=canon+eos+m50+mark+ii&qid=1704516707&s=electronics&sprefix=canon+eos+ma%2Celectronics%2C146&sr=1-4





My Background Decor:

Wall Lights https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09MPXW9VD?ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_product_details&th=1

Shelves https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C8SZZXGQ?ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_product_details&th=1

The Hobbit Illustrated ref=sr_1_1

Monstera https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09CM7JMN1/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&psc=1

Gold Round Frame (similar to mine) https://www.amazon.com/Laura-Ashley-Picture-Tabletop-Display/dp/B0BK2TST71/ref=sr_1_40?crid=15FRMOUUW12FB&keywords=gold+tabletop+frame+sun&qid=1704517254&s=home-garden&sprefix=gold+tabletop+frame+sun%2Cgarden%2C128&sr=1-40

Calcifer https://www.etsy.com/listing/1043015513/calcifer-howls-moving-castle?ref=yr_purchases

Jiji https://www.etsy.com/listing/1181985573/jiji-kikis-delivery-service?click_key=4a0a743d76b29680235b83144f8b7022254efb62%3A1181985573&click_sum=6c411231&ref=related-2&sts=1

Wall Paint Color: Sherwin Williams 2939 Blue Hill





Follow Me on Instagram! https://www.instagram.com/sommer_sanchezyt/





https://justicereport.news/articles/2024/01/26/ben-shapiro-accused-of-funding-jewish-refugee-ngo/