National Property Tax Elimination - Karla Wagner

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Karla Wagner, from Kent County, Michigan, and founder of AXMITAX, a citizens initiative to end property taxes, is teaming up with others across the country that are also joining the fight. Karla talks to Eileen about Dr. Rick Becker, of North Dakota, who secured the required signatures to get the proposal on the November ballot.

She believes that this could be the beginning of all wild fire across the country. To learn more about Dr. Becker, go to EndPropertyTax.com and to help and support Karla, go to AXMITAX. com





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/