© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del BigTree at the HighWire
August 4, 2023
Expert guests on The HighWire have given warning for years about trusting your hard earned money with big banks. Natural health champion, Dr. Joseph Mercola gives a first hand account of the hardship he’s facing in the wake of JP Morgan Chase suddenly closing his business bank accounts and accounts of his employees and their children without any valid explanation. Is your money safe in the bank?
#Mercola #Chase #JPMorganChase
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v34pze0-dr.-joe-mercola-canceled-by-chase-bank.html