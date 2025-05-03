BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THE SILENT EPIDEMIC AFTER THE COVIDIOCRACY ⚕ DR BRYAN ARDIS EXPOSES ITː HOW TO HEAL WHAT COVID LEFT
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
2851 views • 4 months ago

 #jonilamb #daystartv #JoniTableTalk

They called it a conspiracy.

It shut down the world.

And now… the facts are finally being released.


Dr. Bryan Ardis joins this #JoniTableTalk with a stunning look at the scientific studies you were never supposed to see — and the lingering symptoms that many are still battling without even realizing the root cause.


Brain fog. Anxiety. Fatigue. Shortness of breath.

Could it be long COVID… and could you be living with it right now?


On this powerful episode, discover the overlooked clues, the suppressed science, and what you can actually do to fight back and recover — body, mind, and spirit.


About Joni Table Talk:

In this lively and sometimes unpredictable half hour talk show, Joni tackles a wide range of relevant issues, controversial subjects and hard-hitting news topics with candor and wit. Combining colorful feature segments with an array of notable guests, Joni offers a fresh perspective on issues ranging from health and nutrition to divorce and alternative lifestyles. Reaching a broad, multi-cultural audience, Joni Lamb transcends denomination and race by focusing on the importance and relevance of the Gospel in today’s society. Showcasing a contemporary, new look, life-changing testimonies and expert opinions, Joni Lamb raises the bar of traditional Christian television without compromising the truth of the Gospel.


About Daystar:

Daystar Television Network is an award-winning, faith-based network dedicated to spreading the Gospel 24 hours a day, seven days a week – all around the globe, through all media formats possible. Reaching over 110 million households in the United States and over 5 billion people worldwide, Daystar Television Network is the largest Christian television network in the world.


VfB came up with the 'ship-in-a-bottle theory of the plandemic, posted to https://GM-No.blogspot.com on May 16, 2020 [to this date, the ONLY POST EVER CENSORED]; knowing the target had been acquired, proceeded to back it up wherever possible - it currently resides on https://room8guy.substack.com/ 💉

censorshipwhite genocidetime bombbait and switchplandemiccovidiocracyvfbsubstackdr bryan ardismulti pronged offensiveship-in-a-bottle theory of covid
