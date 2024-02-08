The REAL Reason Farmers & Truckers Are RISING UP Around the World Glenn TV Ep 333

Glenn Beck





Feb 7, 2024





Farmers in France, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain are parking trucks and tractors in major cities in protest of regulations destroying their industry. In France, they led entire herds of livestock into the city to stop traffic. They’re spraying manure on government buildings. But the media has largely ignored this growing protest movement. Remember the Yellow Vest protests in France? They had wall-to-wall, non-stop coverage. While global elites claim they’re just trying to save the environment, Glenn explains the real reason driving farmers to extreme protests. It all leads back to a potentially deadly redesign for how we get our food, and it’s laid out in documents from the European Commission. But this redesign doesn’t stop in Europe. Biden’s Build Back Better plan and the Inflation Reduction Act include actions that will impact farmers, ranchers, and grocery bill and food options for every American. But the people ARE rising up against the elites from the farmlands to the border lands as seen in the recent Take Our Border Back trucker convoy. The media tried to paint anyone attending the convoy rallies as Q-Anon, MAGA extremists, but chief writer and researcher for Glenn Beck Jason Buttrill embedded with the convoy for a future Blaze Originals documentary and reveals the truth about what he saw at Eagle Pass. Texas Congressman Chip Roy also joins to answer whether there are ANY Democrats or Republicans truly willing to solve the immigration crisis or whether it’s all just political theater. While the House GOP failed to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas on its first attempt, Roy predicts it will eventually succeed in whipping up enough votes and ending the Democrat plan to flood the U.S. with illegal immigrants.





